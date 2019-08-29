taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8332
Euro
6.4596
Altın
1537.81
Borsa
96638.62
Gram Altın
288.564

Turkey draws 6.6M foreign visitors in July

Last year, some 39.5 million foreigners entered Turkey, up from 32.4 million in 2017.

AA | 29.08.2019 - 13:25..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey welcomed 24.69 million foreign visitors in the first seven months of this year, according to new Culture and Tourism Ministry data.

The number of foreigners visiting the country rose 14.1% in January-July from the previous year, according to the data released Thursday. The historic metropolis of Istanbul remained Turkey’s top tourist draw, attracting 34.2% of all visitors -- around 8.4 million.

RUSSIANS AND GERMANS ARE THE TOP NATIONALITIES

The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya followed with 31.8% or over 7.85 million foreign visitors in the same period.

Turkey draws 6.6M foreign visitors in July

Meanwhile, the number of foreign visitors climbed 16.7% to reach 6.6 million people year-on-year in July. Russians (1 million) and Germans (868,307) were the top nationalities of foreign visitors in the month, followed by the British (454,044).

In the month, Antalya, drawing 2.5 million people, was the top destination for foreigners, while Istanbul and Edirne welcomed 1.66 million and nearly 697,000 visitors.

Turkey draws 6.6M foreign visitors in July

The hotel occupancy rate was 76.1% in July, up 2.1% compared to the same month in 2018, while the average daily rate for rooms and revenue per room rose 14% and 16.4% to reach €100.3 ($112.4) and €76.3 ($85.45) in the month.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, THK tartışmasını değerlendirdi

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, THK tartışmasını değerlendirdi

433
Zam sonrası memurların 2020-2021 maaşları

Zam sonrası memurların 2020-2021 maaşları

234
Erdoğan'dan Rusya ziyareti sonrası açıklamalar

Erdoğan'dan Rusya ziyareti sonrası açıklamalar

200
Galatasaray'ın Şampiyonlar Ligi'ndeki muhtemel rakipleri

Galatasaray'ın Şampiyonlar Ligi'ndeki muhtemel rakipleri

185
Adil Rami: Pamela'yı dövmedim

Adil Rami: Pamela'yı dövmedim

47
38 ilin jandarma komutanlıklarına atama yapıldı

38 ilin jandarma komutanlıklarına atama yapıldı

37
Bolton: Çin'in yeni ürettiği savaş uçağının tasarımı çalıntı

Bolton: Çin'in yeni ürettiği savaş uçağının tasarımı çalıntı

107
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir