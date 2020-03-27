taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Turkey establishes website for coronavirus updates

The website provides global data about cases, death tolls, and recoveries per country infected with the coronavirus.

AA | 27.03.2020 - 14:06..
The Turkish Presidency launched a website on Friday to announce the latest updates and data worldwide about the coronavirus pandemic.

USER WILL BE ABLE TO COMPARE DATAS

The website, established by the Digital Transformation Office affiliated to the Presidency provides data about the cases, death tolls, and recoveries per country infected with the virus by clicking on the country featured on the world map.

The website -- available at corona.cbddo.gov.tr -- also allows users to compare the data of countries with handy graphics.

Turkey establishes website for coronavirus updates

Turkey has confirmed a total of 75 fatalities from the novel coronavirus, while the tally of infections was reported as 3,629 by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca late Thursday.

