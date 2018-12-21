taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3057
Euro
6.0733
Altın
1259.62
Borsa
91175.89
Gram Altın
214.514

Turkey-EU sign €400M protocol to educate Syrians

The protocol aims to support the integration of Syrian children into Turkish education system.

AA | 21.12.2018 - 13:24..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey's National Education Ministry and the EU delegation signed on Thursday a €400-million protocol on the education of Syrians in the country. The protocol is part of the Project of Supporting Integration of Syrian Children to Turkish Education System (PICTES 2).

MORE THAN 600.000 CHILDREN RECEIVE QUALITY EDUCATION

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Turkish Deputy Minister of Education Reha Denemeç said there are 655,000 Syrian children enrolled in the Turkish education system. He said 91 percent Syrian children of primary school age are getting a formal education. "This is a good number, however, the numbers fall in preschool and high school," he said.

Turkey-EU sign €400M protocol to educate Syrians

Denemeç said enrollment falls to 25 percent in high school because children have to contribute to the family income. He added that the PICTES 2 includes measures to prevent dropouts.

EU Ambassador to Turkey Christian Berger said more than 600,000 Syrian children receive a good quality education in Turkey and the EU will continue its support.

Turkey hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world. The country has spent more than $32 billion of its own national resources to help and shelter Syrians since the beginning of the Syrian civil war.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İbrahim Tatlıses AK Parti üyesi oldu

İbrahim Tatlıses AK Parti üyesi oldu

89
Plastik poşet yerine rengarenk fileler

Plastik poşet yerine rengarenk fileler

99
CHP Osmaniye, Isparta ve Nevşehir'i de İyi Parti'ye verdi

CHP Osmaniye, Isparta ve Nevşehir'i de İyi Parti'ye verdi

87
ÖSO'dan Fırat'ın doğusuna bildiri

ÖSO'dan Fırat'ın doğusuna bildiri

64
Fenerbahçe EuroLeague'de Buducnost'ı 89-65 mağlup etti

Fenerbahçe EuroLeague'de Buducnost'ı 89-65 mağlup etti

38
Türkiye Kupası son 16 turu eşleşmeleri

Türkiye Kupası son 16 turu eşleşmeleri

26
Binali Yıldırım, Devlet Bahçeli ile görüştü

Binali Yıldırım, Devlet Bahçeli ile görüştü

80
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir