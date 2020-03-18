taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey evacuates citizens from Europe

After coronavirus' epicenter has moved from China to Europe, Turkish authorities have completed over 2,800 citizens’ evacuation from 9 countries in Europe.

18.03.2020
Turkey’s vice president early Wednesday said over 2,800 Turkish nationals have been brought home at their request from nine European countries Turkey barred entry from to stem the spread of coronavirus.

CITIZENS WILL BE TAKEN UNDER QUARANTINE

On Twitter, Fuat Oktay said the evacuation was completed at 6.00 a.m. local time, and the 2,807 nationals will be put under 14-day quarantine in large dormitories located in the Istanbul and Kocaeli provinces.

Turkey evacuates citizens from Europe

"All measures for their health, safety, nutrition, and accommodation have been taken in line with the rules set by the Health Ministry and Science Board [for coronavirus]," Oktay said.

Turkey evacuates citizens from Europe

Turkey last week closed its border gates to passengers from Germany, Spain, France, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, and the Netherlands to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

Late Tuesday Turkey also confirmed its first death from coronavirus, an 89-year-old man. There are now nearly 100 confirmed cases in the country.

