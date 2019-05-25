taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0775
Euro
6.824
Altın
1284.92
Borsa
86072.28
Gram Altın
251.137

‘Turkey expects respect over Eastern Mediterranean rights’

Turkish Defense Chief Hulusi Akar says I believe talks with Greece on Eastern Mediterranean, Aegean will continue in the future period.

AA | 25.05.2019 - 17:51..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey expects not to face provocative acts and irresponsible statements on Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, the country’s defense minister said on Saturday.

"OUR RIGHTS MUST BE RESPECTED"

"It is our sincere expectation that provocative acts and irresponsible statements, which do not help resolve problems in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean are not allowed,” Hulusi Akar said during an event as part of Turkey’s largest military exercise Sea Wolf (Denizkurdu) 2019. “Our desire and expectation are that the rights and interests of Turkey  which has the longest coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to be respected. We expect from all the sides to respect these subjects. This is our most natural right,” Akar said.

“Turkey, in every occasion, voices that it sides with resolution of the problems in Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus within the framework of good neighborly relations and international law and it exerts efforts in this direction," Akar added.

‘Turkey expects respect over Eastern Mediterranean rights’

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying Turkish Cypriots also have rights to the resources in the area.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus’ annexation by Greece, Ankara intervened as a guarantor power. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was founded. The decades since have seen several attempts to resolve the dispute, all ending in failure. The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries  Turkey, Greece, and the UK ended in 2017 in Switzerland.

‘Turkey expects respect over Eastern Mediterranean rights’

In regards to the recent talks with Greece, he said, “Inter-delegation talks have completed in Athens in the direction of the agreement we made with Greek Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis.” “I believe these talks will continue in the future period and think that they will be for the benefit of both countries,” Akar said.

A Turkish defense delegation went to Athens for a technical meeting with Greek officials to enhance cooperation especially in confidence-building measures and code of conduct in the Aegean Sea between May 20-25.

‘Turkey expects respect over Eastern Mediterranean rights’

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Antalya'da elektrik mühendisi biber üretiminde çığır açtı

Antalya'da elektrik mühendisi biber üretiminde çığır açtı

97
Mehmet Cengiz boşanıyor

Mehmet Cengiz boşanıyor

358
İmamoğlu, Abdullah Gül'ün açıklamasını değerlendirdi

İmamoğlu, Abdullah Gül'ün açıklamasını değerlendirdi

369
Temel Karamollaoğlu İzmir'de konuştu

Temel Karamollaoğlu İzmir'de konuştu

293
Kandıra'da taş ocağı çalışmaları başlıyor

Kandıra'da taş ocağı çalışmaları başlıyor

209
Emeklilere bayram ikramiyesinin tarihi belli oldu

Emeklilere bayram ikramiyesinin tarihi belli oldu

175
Çankırı'da okul müdüründen öğrencisine meydan dayağı

Çankırı'da okul müdüründen öğrencisine meydan dayağı

527
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir