Turkey exports 35 million bouquets on Int'l Women's Day

Turkey sends $5 million-worth of cut flowers to 20 countries for International Women's Day.

AA | 06.03.2019 - 16:38..
Turkey exported some 5 million dollars worth of cut flowers to 20 countries on Wednesday, ahead of International Women's Day.

FLOWERS WERE SENT MOSTLY TO UKRAINE, ROMANIA AND BULGARIA

Chief of the country's Ornamental Plants and Products Exporters Association, Ismail Yilmaz told Anadolu Agency that after submitting orders for Valentine’s Day, florists have been working on Women’s day for the past 20 days. "We sent 35 million bundles of flowers to 20 countries. We expect about $5 million in revenue," said Yilmaz, adding that exported flowers went mostly to Ukraine, Romania and Bulgaria.

He noted that Women’s Day was celebrated more enthusiastically in Eastern European countries than in Western Europe.

