Turkey exports over 90,000 tons of hazelnut in 3 months

Turkey sold abroad over 90,337 tons of hazelnuts in the first three months of the export season, according to data from the Black Sea Exporters Association on Monday.

WORLD'S LARGEST HAZELNUT EXPORTER

The volume of hazelnut exports between Sept. and Nov. fell 10.6 percent compared to the same period last year. Turkey earned $493.4 million in hazelnut exports, down 24 percent during the same period.

The EU countries remained the top export market of Turkish hazelnut with purchasing nearly 77 percent, or 69,487 tons, of Turkey's total hazelnut exports. Turkey as the world's largest hazelnut exporter earned $1.78 billion with nearly 287,000 tons of hazelnut exports last season, from September 2017 to the end of August 2018.