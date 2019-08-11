taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4914
Euro
6.1542
Altın
1497.37
Borsa
99405.03
Gram Altın
264.4

Turkey expresses support for ceasefire in Libya

The foreign ministry also said Turkey expects the international community to display a united and resolute stance on this matter.

AA | 11.08.2019 - 09:14..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey on Saturday expressed support for the UN call for ceasefire in the conflict-stricken Libya on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha, a Muslim religious holiday.

"We support the call for truce made by Ghassan Salamé, United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative to Libya," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"WE WELCOME UN CALL"

On Friday, the Libyan Government of National Accord announced that it accepted the UN call to ceasefire in the capital Tripoli. "We welcome the Libyan Government of National Accord’s decision to accept this call with humanitarian considerations," Turkey’s statement added.

The commander Khalifa Haftar is yet to make a comment on the truce call.

Turkey expresses support for ceasefire in Libya

Early April, forces loyal to Haftar launched a campaign to capture Tripoli from forces aligned with the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

Clashes between the two sides since then have left more than 1,000 people dead and about 5,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011, when long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mahmud Abbas: İsrail'in kaçak yapıları bir gün yok olacak

Mahmud Abbas: İsrail'in kaçak yapıları bir gün yok olacak

110
Rusya, orman yangınlarında iklim silahından şüpheleniyor

Rusya, orman yangınlarında iklim silahından şüpheleniyor

53
Konya'da mühimmat taşıyan kamyonda yangın

Konya'da mühimmat taşıyan kamyonda yangın

88
Manisalı ihtiyar delikanlı, her gün İzmir'e kadar koşuyor

Manisalı ihtiyar delikanlı, her gün İzmir'e kadar koşuyor

59
Bulgaristan'da Türk köyünde Şeker Günü

Bulgaristan'da Türk köyünde Şeker Günü

10
Trump: Kim füzeler için benden özür diledi

Trump: Kim füzeler için benden özür diledi

29
Ruslar, kendini imha edebilen uydu geliştirdi

Ruslar, kendini imha edebilen uydu geliştirdi

13
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir