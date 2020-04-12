taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.6971
Euro
7.3152
Altın
1685.82
Borsa
96470.97
Gram Altın
363.483
Bitcoin
46725.74

Turkey falls silent after curfew imposed

Interior Minister had made an announcement late Friday and said 31 major cities will be on lockdown.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey falls silent after curfew imposed

Various shots from Istanbul as streets and squares remain empty after Turkey's two-day curfew in 31 provinces to stem the spread of novel coronavirus was enforced.

ANOTHER CURFEW MAY BE IMPOSED NEXT WEEK

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu made an announcement late Friday and said it would affect the provinces of Ankara, Adana, Antalya, Aydin, Balikesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Mugla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Sanliurfa, Tekirdag, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak.

Turkey falls silent after curfew imposed

A circular on the issue was sent to governorships that said bakeries, hospitals, pharmacies and workplaces producing health and medical supplies would continue to operate.

İlginizi Çekebilir
British gov't thank Turkey for medical aid
Turkey sent masks, N95 masks, and protective suits to UK on Friday.
Coronavirus patients in intensive care on decline
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said: "Scientists from 6 universities also agree that this is the result of measures and the treatment."
Turkish police hand out bread to citizens amid virus curfew
The Turkish government had declared weekend curfew in 31 provinces in a move to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Turkey’s coronavirus death toll reaches 1,101
So far, a total of 2,965 have recovered and been discharged from hospital, the health minister said.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bakan Soylu eleştirileri kabul etti
Bakan Soylu eleştirileri kabul etti
770
Rusya'da maskeden bikini tepki çekiyor
Rusya'da maskeden bikini tepki çekiyor
302
Bilim Kurulu'ndan sokağa çıkma yasağı önerileri
Bilim Kurulu'ndan sokağa çıkma yasağı önerileri
212
İngiltere'den Türkiye'ye teşekkür: Osmanlı gibisiniz
İngiltere'den Türkiye'ye teşekkür: Osmanlı gibisiniz
551
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Yoğun bakım hasta sayımız ilk kez azaldı
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Yoğun bakım hasta sayımız ilk kez azaldı
177
Mardin'de teröristlerin bombalı saldırı planı bozuldu
Mardin'de teröristlerin bombalı saldırı planı bozuldu
65
Koronavirüsün yeni belirtileri tespit edildi
Koronavirüsün yeni belirtileri tespit edildi
29
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir