Turkey falls silent after curfew imposed

Various shots from Istanbul as streets and squares remain empty after Turkey's two-day curfew in 31 provinces to stem the spread of novel coronavirus was enforced.

ANOTHER CURFEW MAY BE IMPOSED NEXT WEEK

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu made an announcement late Friday and said it would affect the provinces of Ankara, Adana, Antalya, Aydin, Balikesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Mugla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Sanliurfa, Tekirdag, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak.

A circular on the issue was sent to governorships that said bakeries, hospitals, pharmacies and workplaces producing health and medical supplies would continue to operate.