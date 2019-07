Firefighters contained a fire erupted in a forestland of Turkey’s Aegean province of İzmir.

FOREST FIRE

The fire broke out in maquis shrubland in north of CandarIı neighborhood on Sunday.

Five helicopters, 17 water tenders battled against the flames which spread due to windy conditions, told Dikili Mayor Adil Kırgöz to Anadolu Agency.

Turkey: Forest fire erupts in İzmir province WHATCH



Kırgöz added that the fire did not result in any casualties. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.