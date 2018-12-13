taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey formally establishes space agency

Turkey Space Agency to prepare and carry out National Space Program

AA | 13.12.2018 - 09:40..
Turkey’s official gazette published a presidential decree Thursday announcing the establishment of the country’s space agency.

The Turkey Space Agency will prepare and carry out the National Space Program in line with the policies determined by the president of Turkey, according to the decree. The agency will have financial and administrative autonomy as well as a special budget.

"WE ARE FORMING THE TURKISH SPACE AGENCY"

In August, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said a Turkish space agency would be founded this year, as it was set out in Turkey’s 100-day action plan. “Work to form the Turkish space agency will be completed as soon as possible," Varank said in a statement.

The new agency will pave the way for the establishment of a competitive indigenous industry, he said. “We are forming the Turkish space agency in order to strengthen our aerospace industry, improve scientific infrastructure and human resources in the field of space technology and further boost our capacities and abilities.”

The agency will also pursue multilateral and bilateral cooperation with its international counterparts while protecting Turkey's rights at the United Nations, he added.

