Turkey gets together with US on Syrian peace corridor

Turkey has often raised concerns over US support of factions of the PKK against Daesh in the region, saying one terror outfit cannot be used against another.

AA | 08.08.2019 - 09:08..
Turkish and US military officials have agreed that the safe-zone in northern Syria will be a "peace corridor" for displaced Syrians longing to return home, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The officials finalized key points of the safe-zone at a meeting in Ankara, the ministry said in a statement.

TURKEY TO COORDINATE THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE SAFE ZONE

The immediate implementation of measures to address Turkey's security concern was discussed in detail, the ministry said. It was planned that a Joint Operations Center in Turkey to coordinate and manage the establishment of the safe-zone will be set up the ministry added.

Turkey gets together with US on Syrian peace corridor

The US Embassy in Ankara also confirmed in a statement that the parties agreed to rapidly implement "initial measures" to address Turkey's security concerns and establish a Joint Operations Center in Turkey to coordinate the establishment of the safe zone.

Turkey gets together with US on Syrian peace corridor

The statement added that the safe-zone would become a "peace corridor" for displaced Syrians who want to return to their country.

