Turkey gets together with US on Syrian peace corridor

Turkish and US military officials have agreed that the safe-zone in northern Syria will be a "peace corridor" for displaced Syrians longing to return home, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The officials finalized key points of the safe-zone at a meeting in Ankara, the ministry said in a statement.

TURKEY TO COORDINATE THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE SAFE ZONE

The immediate implementation of measures to address Turkey's security concern was discussed in detail, the ministry said. It was planned that a Joint Operations Center in Turkey to coordinate and manage the establishment of the safe-zone will be set up the ministry added.

The US Embassy in Ankara also confirmed in a statement that the parties agreed to rapidly implement "initial measures" to address Turkey's security concerns and establish a Joint Operations Center in Turkey to coordinate the establishment of the safe zone.

The statement added that the safe-zone would become a "peace corridor" for displaced Syrians who want to return to their country.