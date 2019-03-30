Turkey goes to the poll tomorrow

Millions of Turkish voters are getting ready for Sunday's local elections, set to choose Turkey’s mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighborhood officials), and members of elder councils for the next five years.

BALLOT BOXES WILL ALSO BE SETUP IN PRISONS

More than 57 million are expected to vote in 81 provinces, said the state’s top election authority. Ballot boxes will also be set up in prisons. More than 44 million citizens are expected to vote at 142,777 polling places in 30 biggest cities, called metropolitan municipalities. Also, 12.8 million voters will vote at 51,851 polling places across 51 provinces in Turkey. Ballot boxes will also be set up in prisons.

The voters will choose from 12 political parties competing in the local elections. The major competing parties are the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Good (İYİ) Party, and Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

Also taking part are the Independent Turkey Party (BTP), Grand Unity Party (BBP), Democrat Party (DP), Democratic Left Party (DSP), Saadet (Felicity) Party, Communist Party of Turkey (TKP), and Patriotic (Vatan) Party.