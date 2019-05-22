US' bold offer: Turkey has until next month to cancel S-400 deal

By the end of the first week of June, Turkey must cancel a multibillion-dollar deal with Russia and instead buy Raytheon’s US-made Patriot missile defense system — or face removal from Lockheed Martin’s F-35 program, forfeiture of 100 promised F-35 jets, imposition of US sanctions and potential blowback from NATO, CNBC reported.

TENSIONS ROSE BETWEEN THE TWO COUNTRIES

Tensions between the US and Turkey have reached a fever pitch in recent months with Turkey set to begin receiving the advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile system from Russia.

US officials have suggested Turkey buy the US Patriot missile system rather than the S-400, arguing it is incompatible with NATO systems and is a threat to the F-35 fifth-generation stealth aircraft. Turkey responded it was the US refusal to sell it Patriots that led it to seek other sellers, adding that Russia offered a better deal, including technology transfers.