Turkey helps disinfectant production in Serbia

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency donated sewing machines, materials for production of masks, disinfectants to the virus-hit Balkan country.

urkey’s state-run aid agency supports the production of masks and disinfectants in Serbia, as part of fight against the coronavirus.

"WE THANK TURKEY FOR THE SUPPORT"

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) donated sewing machines and necessary materials for production of masks, soaps and disinfectants as part of the project launch by the Hatice Women's Association in Novi Pazar, the largest city in the Sandzak region of Serbia.

Some 20,000 masks, hundreds of soaps and disinfectants have so far been produced and distributed among the people of the region.

Amila Licina, the president of the association, said they wanted to contribute in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. "We volunteered in the production of masks and disinfectants with contributions of TIKA. We thank the Turkish people and TIKA for their help and support," said Licina.

