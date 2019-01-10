Turkey hits record high gas consumption on Jan. 8

Turkey's daily natural gas consumption reached a historic record high at 245 million cubic meters on Tuesday, Jan. 8, according to Turkey's energy minister late on Wednesday.

The country beat its previous record made on Feb. 14, 2017, when consumption totaled 243 million cubic meters.

According to Fatih Dönmez, January's extreme cold conditions resulted in the country's increased gas demand. "Thanks to the measures we have taken to ensure our natural gas supply security, we have met this record increase without any downtime or cuts," Dönmez said.

Last year, Turkey consumed 53.85 billion cubic meters of natural gas -- another record high for the country.