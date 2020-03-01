Turkey hits two Assad regime jets in Idlib

Turkey downed two regime fighter jets in Idlib, northwestern Syria, after assault on Turkish jets, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

REGIME AIRSTRIKES HAD MARTYRED 34 TURKISH SOLDIERS

“[…] Two SU-24 regime jets were downed after attacking our jets,” the ministry said in a written statement.

Turkey downs 2 Assad regime jets in Idlib WATCH

It added that an air-defense system, which downed a Turkish armed drone, and two other air-defense systems were also destroyed.

Turkey announced Sunday that it launched Operation Spring Shield in Idlib, following a deadly regime attack on Turkish troops late Thursday.

The regime airstrike martyred 34 Turkish soldiers, while injuring dozens of others.