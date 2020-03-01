taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.2311
Euro
6.8821
Altın
1578.86
Borsa
105993.65
Gram Altın
316.363
Bitcoin
54029.95

Turkey hits two Assad regime jets in Idlib

Turkish Defense Ministry says jets are downed after attacking Turkish jets

AA | 01.03.2020 - 16:33..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey downed two regime fighter jets in Idlib, northwestern Syria, after assault on Turkish jets, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

REGIME AIRSTRIKES HAD MARTYRED 34 TURKISH SOLDIERS

“[…] Two SU-24 regime jets were downed after attacking our jets,” the ministry said in a written statement.

Turkey downs 2 Assad regime jets in Idlib WATCH

It added that an air-defense system, which downed a Turkish armed drone, and two other air-defense systems were also destroyed.

Turkey announced Sunday that it launched Operation Spring Shield in Idlib, following a deadly regime attack on Turkish troops late Thursday.

The regime airstrike martyred 34 Turkish soldiers, while injuring dozens of others.

Turkey hits two Assad regime jets in Idlib

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey launches Operation Spring Shield in Syria’s Idlib
Defense chief stressed that Ankara wants a lasting cease-fire and stability in Syria, however, he vowed to intensely retaliate any attack on Turkish troops and observation posts in Idlib.
Turkey launches new domestic anti-terror operation
As part of series of anti-terror operations in the southeast, Turkey initiates Kapan-7 Karadag in Siirt, Sirnak provinces
Funerals held for soldiers martyred in Idlib
Thursday’s attack which martyred 34 Turkish soldiers was one of a series since January on Turkish troops, with Turkish officials keeping their pledge that such assaults would not go unanswered.
Migrants continue to flock to Greece-Turkey border
Irregular migrants face the intervention of Greek police while exposed to severe weather conditions.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Rejim hedefleri ağır ateş altına alındı
Rejim hedefleri ağır ateş altına alındı
1001
İdlib'de şehit olan Mehmetçiğe ablasının son mesajları
İdlib'de şehit olan Mehmetçiğe ablasının son mesajları
164
Yunanistan'dan yüzerek dönen mülteciler
Yunanistan'dan yüzerek dönen mülteciler
285
Suriyeli mülteci: Bir daha Türkiye'ye gelmem
Suriyeli mülteci: Bir daha Türkiye'ye gelmem
584
İdlib'e Bahar Kalkanı Harekatı
İdlib'e Bahar Kalkanı Harekatı
249
Bakan Soylu, sınırdan geçen göçmen sayısını açıkladı
Bakan Soylu, sınırdan geçen göçmen sayısını açıkladı
398
Yunanistan mülteciler için acil toplantı istedi
Yunanistan mülteciler için acil toplantı istedi
198
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir