Turkey holds 2nd safe zone joint patrols with US in N. Syria

US and Turkish troops conducted their joint ground patrol for the zone on Sept. 9.

AA | 24.09.2019 - 09:46..
US and Turkish troops conducted their second joint ground patrol on Tuesday within a planned safe zone in northern Syria, along the Syrian-Turkish border.

SECOND JOINT PATROL

A convoy of four armored Turkish Armed Forces vehicles in the southeastern Sanliurfa province crossed the border and met with a US military convoy to join the joint land patrol.

The Turkish and US forces are set to conduct a land patrol in the Syrian town of Tal Abyad.

Turkey hold 2nd safe zone joint patrols with US WATCH

On Aug. 7, Turkish and US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

