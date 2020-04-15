taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.8968
Euro
7.5072
Altın
1720.59
Borsa
96033.13
Gram Altın
380.951
Bitcoin
46574.24

Turkey holds 4th joint patrol with Russia in Syria

Turkey and Russia agreed on a protocol which urged parties to cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area starting from 00.01 of March 6, 2020.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Turkey holds 4th joint patrol with Russia in Syria

Turkish and Russian troops conducted fourth joint ground patrol in northwestern Syria in line with the Moscow agreement, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

THE TURKEY-RUSSIA AGREEMENT

“Fourth joint Turkish-Russian land patrol was conducted today [Wednesday] by air and ground vehicles on M4 motorway in Syria’s Idlib province, as part of the earlier TR-RF agreement,” the ministry said on Twitter.

The M4 highway, also known as the Aleppo-Al Hasakah road, is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey's southern border.

Turkey holds 4th joint patrol with Russia in Syria

The protocol also noted that joint Turkish-Russian patrols would begin on March 15 along the M4 highway from the settlement of Trumba -- 2 km (1.2 miles) to the west of Saraqib -- to the settlement of Ain al-Havr.

İlginizi Çekebilir
More than 500,000 patients recover globally
China has the highest number of recovered people with 78,282.
Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,777 in Iran
Some health officials and experts have warned the government about the second wave of coronavirus that they said could hit Tehran hard.
Spain sees 18,579 deaths despite lockdown
Thousands more who died at home, in care homes or in hospitals without being tested were not included.
Mobile morgues deployed in US as corona deaths rise
New York City, the center of the pandemic in US, reported 14,000 deaths on Wednesday.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Serdar Ortaç: Bankaya borcum var
Serdar Ortaç: Bankaya borcum var
369
Ekrem İmamoğlu, belediye için fitre ve zekat istedi
Ekrem İmamoğlu, belediye için fitre ve zekat istedi
1818
Cezaevlerinde tahliyeler başladı
Cezaevlerinde tahliyeler başladı
377
93 bin mahkumun tahliye olacağı af yasası yürürlüğe girdi
93 bin mahkumun tahliye olacağı af yasası yürürlüğe girdi
243
SİHA'nın 2 teröristi vurma anı
SİHA'nın 2 teröristi vurma anı
265
İnfaz kanunundan yaklaşık 90 bin kişi yararlanacak
İnfaz kanunundan yaklaşık 90 bin kişi yararlanacak
328
İrem Sak'tan Mustafa Sandal itirafı
İrem Sak'tan Mustafa Sandal itirafı
107
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir