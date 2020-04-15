Turkey holds 4th joint patrol with Russia in Syria

Turkish and Russian troops conducted fourth joint ground patrol in northwestern Syria in line with the Moscow agreement, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

THE TURKEY-RUSSIA AGREEMENT

“Fourth joint Turkish-Russian land patrol was conducted today [Wednesday] by air and ground vehicles on M4 motorway in Syria’s Idlib province, as part of the earlier TR-RF agreement,” the ministry said on Twitter.

The M4 highway, also known as the Aleppo-Al Hasakah road, is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey's southern border.

The protocol also noted that joint Turkish-Russian patrols would begin on March 15 along the M4 highway from the settlement of Trumba -- 2 km (1.2 miles) to the west of Saraqib -- to the settlement of Ain al-Havr.