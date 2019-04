The mayoral race for İstanbul between Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party candidate Binali Yıldırım and Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate Ekram İmamoğlu continues.

Vote counting has stopped as rates were measured equally for both candidates.

The opposition’s mayoral candidate says he has won the race in Istanbul by more than 29,000 votes.

Binali Yıldırım declared victory in the local polls as well.