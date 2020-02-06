Turkey holds military ceremony for avalanche victims

A military service has taken place for the victims of Wednesday's deadly incidents in eastern Turkey.

RESCUE WORKERS WERE KILLED IN A SECOND FALL

The military ceremony is held on February 06, 2020 for gendarmerie soldiers, security forces and firefighters killed in an avalanche on in Van province.

11 gendarme personnel, nine security forces and two firefighters died in the avalanche.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) 33 rescue workers were killed when the second avalanche hit while they were searching for two more victims of the first snowslip, that killed five people.