taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5796
Euro
6.239
Altın
1292.25
Borsa
93784.18
Gram Altın
231.604

Turkey inaugurate center military operation in Euphrates

Turkey's defense minister and chief of general Hulusi Akar staff inaugurate center in Turkey's southeastern Şanlıurfa province.

AA | 30.03.2019 - 16:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey's defense minister and chief of general staff on Saturday inaugurated a center in southeastern Şanlıurfa province that would manage possible military operation against terrorists east of the Euphrates River in Syria.

"NO ONE SHOULD HAVE DOUBTS ABOUT THAT"

Hulusi Akar and Gen. Yaşar Güler also inspected Turkey's forces deployed near the Syrian border in ŞanlIurfa. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Akar said Turkey is in pursuit of terrorists with an air operation launched early Saturday in northern Iraq. In another operation three days ago, Akar noted, PKK ringleaders suffered "heavily."

Turkey inaugurate center military operation in Euphrates

"This will continue. No one should have doubts about that," he added. Akar said that Turkey's plans and preparations for a possible operation east of the Euphrates in Syria are completed.

Turkey inaugurate center military operation in Euphrates

Turkey has stressed that it will not allow the formation of a terrorist corridor along its southern border with Syria, and towards that end has promised a counter-terrorist operation east of the Euphrates in Syria.

The expected operation would follow up on two other successful Turkish counter-terrorist operations in Syria since 2016, Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Beren Saat'in yüzü gülmeye başladı

Beren Saat'in yüzü gülmeye başladı

89
Saadet Partisi'nde bir aday daha HDP yüzünden istifa etti

Saadet Partisi'nde bir aday daha HDP yüzünden istifa etti

148
Kandil'e 'Pençe operasyonu'

Kandil'e 'Pençe operasyonu'

102
Adana'da tesettürlü kadınlara saldıran şahıs yakalandı

Adana'da tesettürlü kadınlara saldıran şahıs yakalandı

489
Avrasya Araştırma'nın 31 Mart yerel seçim anketi

Avrasya Araştırma'nın 31 Mart yerel seçim anketi

168
Mesut Özil ile Amine Gülşe Alman medyasının hedefinde

Mesut Özil ile Amine Gülşe Alman medyasının hedefinde

124
ABD'den Rusya'ya Venezuela 'ihtarı'

ABD'den Rusya'ya Venezuela 'ihtarı'

112
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir