Turkey is determined to continue drilling actions in the Mediterranean

Turkey will "resolutely" continue its drilling activities in Eastern Mediterranean, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Sunday.

"WE WILL DEFEND OUR RIGHTS IN THE REGION"

"Now, Fatih, Yavuz, and Barbaros drilling vessels are in the region. Oruc Reis is sailing to the region. Our determination at this point is extremely certain," Oktay told reporters following the Eid al-Adha prayer in Istanbul. "Without any hesitation, Turkey will continue to defend rights of its own and Turkish Cypriots," he said. "Turkey will maintain its commitment to continue drilling activities and equal and fair sharing of resources by Turkish Cypriots," he added.

Oktay also reiterated that the drilling activities are being held in Turkey's own continental shelf and within the framework of an agreement with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the TRNC also has rights to the resources in the area.