taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7085
Euro
6.2942
Altın
1504.82
Borsa
99548.2
Gram Altın
276.527

Turkey is determined to open doors for refugees

Turkey has long complained that the EU failed to keep its promises of monetary support under a 2016 deal to stem the tide of refugees.

AA | 06.09.2019 - 13:56..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Adressing ata meeting of provincial heads of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara, President Erdoğan stressed that Turkey may open the borders for Syrian refugees to let them get suuport from EU countries.

Erdoğan stressed that Turkey has not gotten the support it needs, especially from the EU, on sharing the refugee burden.

"NEITHER A THREAT NOR A BLUFF"

"We may have to let them cross into Europe to get support," Erdoğan added. Erdoğan added that Turkey aims to settle at least 1 million of the Syrians it took in since 2011 in its planned safe zone along Turkey’s border with Syria, he added.

Turkey is determined to open doors for refugees

Turkey currently hosts some 3.6 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world, but has also helped Syrians voluntarily resettle in areas made safe by the Turkish military.

After Erdoğan’s warning on opening gates of Europe for the refugees, Vice President Fuat Oktay sais that thinking that Turkey will bear a new migrant flow is "wrong".

Turkey is determined to open doors for refugees


"This is neither a threat nor a bluff. This is a reality," Oktay said during his visit to Italy. "Turkey is not any other country's guardian, nor their migrant center. It is not the country that will pay the bill for the crises that [the other countries] create," he added.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Tatvan Belediyesi'nden elektrik şirketine misilleme

Tatvan Belediyesi'nden elektrik şirketine misilleme

186
İSPARK’a ait yerlerde değnekçi operasyonu

İSPARK’a ait yerlerde değnekçi operasyonu

261
Boris Johnson, Pence ve Netanyahu ile görüştü

Boris Johnson, Pence ve Netanyahu ile görüştü

34
Ekrem İmamoğlu, Canan Kaftancıoğlu'na desteğe gitti

Ekrem İmamoğlu, Canan Kaftancıoğlu'na desteğe gitti

471
Ronaldo'nun leopar desenli sabahlığı gündem oldu

Ronaldo'nun leopar desenli sabahlığı gündem oldu

65
Trabzon'daki yaylada haç şeklinde villalar

Trabzon'daki yaylada haç şeklinde villalar

293
Kıdem tazminatında tavan 6 bin 635 TL oldu

Kıdem tazminatında tavan 6 bin 635 TL oldu

56
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir