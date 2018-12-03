Turkey issues travel warning for France

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday issued a travel advisory for citizens traveling to France warning them against ongoing violent protests in Paris and across the country.

"EXERCISE CAUTION DURING TRAVELING"

The warning published on the official website advised citizens who live in France and will travel to the European country to avoid areas of demonstrations, and not to be in places which could endanger their safety.

It also asked Turkish citizens to exercise caution while traveling through highways and intercity roads, citing recent closure of roads, barricades, and blockades. The ministry advised citizens living and traveling to France "to follow local media, to follow further warnings of our French authorities, our ministry, our embassy in Paris."