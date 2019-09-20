taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7046
Euro
6.2959
Altın
1500.71
Borsa
100107.88
Gram Altın
275.036
Bitcoin
58082.74

Turkey issues warning to US on safe zone

Turkey had accused the US of dragging its feet and having a different concept for the safe zone.

AA | 20.09.2019 - 14:31..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish defense minister on Thursday warned that the efforts with the US on establishment of a safe zone east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria will end if distraction or delay takes place.

"We will continue negotiation and joint efforts [to establish a safe zone] as long as they meet our goals and our goals and objectives," Hulusi Akar said in the capital Ankara.

TURKEY MAY START ITS OWN ACTION PLAN

Previously, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had said if the desired result on the zone is not achieved with the US within two weeks, Turkey will start applying its own action plan.

Turkey issues warning to US on safe zone

On Aug. 7, Turkish and US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

Turkey issues warning to US on safe zone

The agreement also envisaged setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the zone of the terrorist YPG/PKK, a group the U.S. has sometimes been allied with, over Turkey’s objections.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanlığı seçim anketi

Cumhurbaşkanlığı seçim anketi

605
49 ilin emniyet müdürlüğünde değişikliğe gidildi

49 ilin emniyet müdürlüğünde değişikliğe gidildi

50
Egemen Bağış artık Çekya Büyükelçisi

Egemen Bağış artık Çekya Büyükelçisi

611
Ağrı'da öldürülen Leyla'nın katilleri ilk duruşmasında

Ağrı'da öldürülen Leyla'nın katilleri ilk duruşmasında

255
Doğan Holding BDDK'ya başvurdu

Doğan Holding BDDK'ya başvurdu

124
Avcı'dan mağlubiyet özrü

Avcı'dan mağlubiyet özrü

171
FETÖ'den yargılanan albay, sapığı sayesinde beraat etti

FETÖ'den yargılanan albay, sapığı sayesinde beraat etti

95
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir