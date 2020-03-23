taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5932
Euro
7.0604
Altın
1490.83
Borsa
83031.15
Gram Altın
315.744
Bitcoin
39315.56

Turkey launches anti-terrorist operation Trap-9 in east

Over 1,000 security personnel launched action against terrorists including PKK in Bingol province.

AA | 23.03.2020 - 12:01..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

With over 1,000 personnel, Turkey has launched a new anti-terror operation in its eastern Bingol province, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

OPERATIONAL TEAMS, SPECIAL FORCES HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED

In a statement, the ministry said Operation Trap-9 Karer aimed at neutralizing terrorists hiding throughout Bingol.

Turkey launches anti-terrorist operation Trap-9 in east WATCH

Some 68 operational teams from Gendarmerie Special Operations, special forces from police and security units have been established for the action. Although the statement did not mention specific groups, the terrorist PKK has been active in eastern Turkey.

Turkey launches anti-terrorist operation Trap-9 in east

Turkey’s operations against terrorists within the country continue determinedly and successfully with the support of the public, the statement added.

Turkey launches anti-terrorist operation Trap-9 in east

Turkey launches anti-terrorist operation Trap-9 in east

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey lets civil servants work remotely
Turkish authorities said that flexible work arrangements apply to employees of public institutions and organizations.
Turkish health minister reports 9 new deaths from virus
Fahrettin Koca announces 289 new cases, bringing the tally to 1,236.
Turkey disinfects all public places
Several public places and squares have been disinfected to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Turkey in relentless fight against coronavirus, Erdoğan says
President Erdoğan said that Turkey working tirelessly to keep virus at bay.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İngiltere'de 18 yaşında bir genç, koronavirüsten öldü
İngiltere'de 18 yaşında bir genç, koronavirüsten öldü
87
Kamu personeli, uzaktan veya dönüşümlü çalışabilecek
Kamu personeli, uzaktan veya dönüşümlü çalışabilecek
358
Bakan Süleyman Soylu'dan maske stokçularına son uyarı
Bakan Süleyman Soylu'dan maske stokçularına son uyarı
469
Kamu bankalarından koronavirüs tedbirleri
Kamu bankalarından koronavirüs tedbirleri
128
Abdurrahim Albayrak ve eşi karantinada
Abdurrahim Albayrak ve eşi karantinada
114
Almanya'da 2 kişiden fazla insanın toplanması yasaklandı
Almanya'da 2 kişiden fazla insanın toplanması yasaklandı
81
Uzaktan eğitimde ilk ders Bakan Selçuk'tan
Uzaktan eğitimde ilk ders Bakan Selçuk'tan
68
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir