Turkey launches joint military drill with Azerbaijan

The joint military exercise called 'Indestructible Brotherhood' is expected to run through June 11.

AA | 09.06.2019 - 08:48..
Turkey and Azerbaijan have launched a joint military drill at the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Saturday, according to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

THE DRILL WILL CONTINUE UNTIL  JUNE 11

The drill dubbed as "Indestructible Brotherhood - 2019" aims to develop the armies' coordination and ability to conduct joint operations.

Turkey launches joint military drill with Azerbaijan

Some 5,000 soldiers are attending the drill while 200 tanks and armored vehicles, approximately 180 missiles and cannons, 21 warplanes and helicopters as well as other weapons are being used.

