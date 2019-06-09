Turkey launches joint military drill with Azerbaijan

Turkey and Azerbaijan have launched a joint military drill at the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Saturday, according to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

THE DRILL WILL CONTINUE UNTIL JUNE 11

The drill dubbed as "Indestructible Brotherhood - 2019" aims to develop the armies' coordination and ability to conduct joint operations.

Some 5,000 soldiers are attending the drill while 200 tanks and armored vehicles, approximately 180 missiles and cannons, 21 warplanes and helicopters as well as other weapons are being used.