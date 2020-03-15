Turkey launches joint patrol with Russia in Syria

The first Turkish-Russian joint land patrol was carried out on M4 highway in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, Turkish National Defense Ministry announced Sunday.

LAND AND AIR ELEMENTS

The ministry said on Twitter that the joint land patrol was carried out with participation of land and air elements as part of the agreement reached in Moscow between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

On Friday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced the date of the first joint patrol of Turkey and Russia, adding that the two countries will establish joint coordination centers in the region.

Under the deal, all military activities are to end in Idlib with the establishment of a security corridor 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) to the north and south of the key M4 highway.