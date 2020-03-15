taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.3295
Euro
7.033
Altın
1529.83
Borsa
95605.22
Gram Altın
311.389
Bitcoin
35846.85

Turkey launches joint patrol with Russia in Syria

President Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had agreed on a new cease-fire for Idlib on March 5.

AA | 15.03.2020 - 15:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The first Turkish-Russian joint land patrol was carried out on M4 highway in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, Turkish National Defense Ministry announced Sunday.

LAND AND AIR ELEMENTS

The ministry said on Twitter that the joint land patrol was carried out with participation of land and air elements as part of the agreement reached in Moscow between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Turkey launches joint patrol with Russia in Syria WATCH

On Friday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced the date of the first joint patrol of Turkey and Russia, adding that the two countries will establish joint coordination centers in the region.

Turkey launches joint patrol with Russia in Syria

Under the deal, all military activities are to end in Idlib with the establishment of a security corridor 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) to the north and south of the key M4 highway.

Turkey launches joint patrol with Russia in Syria

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish authorities quarantine Umrah passengers
Head of Turkish Religious Affairs said at least 5,300 passengers on Sunday returned from Umrah.
PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Syria
Within the scope of Turkey’s anti-terror operations, three terrorists who were plotting attacks on Turkish forces were neutralized.
Turkey confirms sixth coronavirus case
Turkish ministry announced that a citizen who returned from Saudi Arabia in past week tests positive for coronavirus.
Turkey closes border crossing with Georgia
The new restrictions will be effective from 5 p.m. local time and apply to all nationalities.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Türkiye'de 6. koronavirüs vakası tespit edildi
Türkiye'de 6. koronavirüs vakası tespit edildi
927
Beren ile Kenan korona karantinasına uymadı
Beren ile Kenan korona karantinasına uymadı
646
Umreden gelenler karantina altında
Umreden gelenler karantina altında
373
İlber Ortaylı'dan stokçulara sert tepki
İlber Ortaylı'dan stokçulara sert tepki
344
Luiz Gustavo: Sorumluluğu kabul etmeliyiz
Luiz Gustavo: Sorumluluğu kabul etmeliyiz
111
Sarı Yelekliler, polisi korona ile korkuttu
Sarı Yelekliler, polisi korona ile korkuttu
64
Yunanistan sınırı, havadan ve karadan gözetleniyor
Yunanistan sınırı, havadan ve karadan gözetleniyor
47
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir