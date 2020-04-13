Turkey lifts weekend curfew in fight against coronavirus

Turkey lifted a 48-hour curfew in 31 provinces across the country as of midnight Sunday which had been implemented as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus

RESTRICT MEASURES ARE STILL ON THE RUN

People largely obeyed the weekend curfew, which began at midnight Friday, said the Interior Ministry.

The government continues to restrict the movements of those under the age of 20 and above 65.

Schools, malls, cafes and restaurants also remain closed while nealry all gatherings, including congregational prayers, have been suspended.