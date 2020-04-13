taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey lifts weekend curfew in fight against coronavirus

In a statement, the Turkish Interior Ministry said 18,770 people had violated the restrictions and were subjected to administrative and procedural penalties.

AA |
Turkey lifts weekend curfew in fight against coronavirus

Turkey lifted a 48-hour curfew in 31 provinces across the country as of midnight Sunday which had been implemented as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus

RESTRICT MEASURES ARE STILL ON THE RUN

People largely obeyed the weekend curfew, which began at midnight Friday, said the Interior Ministry.

Turkey lifts weekend curfew in fight against coronavirus

The government continues to restrict the movements of those under the age of 20 and above 65.

Turkey lifts weekend curfew in fight against coronavirus

Schools, malls, cafes and restaurants also remain closed while nealry all gatherings, including congregational prayers, have been suspended.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish Interior Minister announces resignation
In his resignation request, Süleyman Soylu said that he was responsible for scenes that took place after the declaration of weekend curfew' in some provinces.
Turkey’s death toll reaches to 1,198
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that the total number of coronavirus cases reaches 56,956, as 4,789 more people test positive for coronavirus.
Turkish security forces to penalize violators of curfew
The weekend curfew, effective from Friday at midnight for 48 hours in 31 provinces, however, is being largely followed. Turkey has a population of 82 million.
Turkey falls silent after curfew imposed
Interior Minister had made an announcement late Friday and said 31 major cities will be on lockdown.
