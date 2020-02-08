taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0163
Euro
6.5886
Altın
1570.14
Borsa
121015.14
Gram Altın
303.745
Bitcoin
58619.04

Turkey limits Chinese imports due to virus outbreak

The suspended imports include poultry, seafood, mollusks, animal fats, and similar products, the Turkish health minister said.

AA | 08.02.2020 - 09:47..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey will suspend imports from China of all kinds of animal products as new measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country's health minister announced on Friday.

ALL IMPORTS OF ANIMAL PRODUCTS WILL BE HALTED

Fahrettin Koca said all imports of living and non-living animals, animal products and waste products would be halted temporarily, underlining that the virus was zoonotic, meaning it had jumped from animals to humans.

Koca noted that though it remained unclear which animal the virus had originated in, precautions had been placed to prevent possible animal-borne infection.

Turkey limits Chinese imports due to virus outbreak

On early Friday, World Health Organization announced the death toll from coronavirus -- which originated in central Wuhan city in December last year -- climbed to 637, with 31,211 confirmed cases in China.

The virus is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

İlginizi Çekebilir
90,000 more Syrian civilians flee over last 4 days
Since the eruption of the bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Turkey has taken in some 3.7 million Syrians who fled their country, making Turkey the world’s top refugee-hosting country.
Turkey continues to send military reinforcement to Syria
A convoy of nearly 150 vehicles headed to the observation posts inside Syria's Idlib.
Death toll from rises to 41 in Turkey avalanches
Ringed by gigantic mountains, Bahcesaray district frequently faces harsh winter conditions.
Turkey holds military ceremony for avalanche victims
On Wednesday two avalanches in eastern Turkey have killed 38 people, most of them buried by the second fall while working to rescue victims of the first.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
KKTC Cumhurbaşkanı: Türkiye'ye bağlanma ihtimali korkunç
KKTC Cumhurbaşkanı: Türkiye'ye bağlanma ihtimali korkunç
779
Yasa dışı bahis oynayanlara da ceza
Yasa dışı bahis oynayanlara da ceza
77
İstanbul’da beklenen kar yağışı başladı
İstanbul’da beklenen kar yağışı başladı
33
Dağa kaçırılan kızı için evlat nöbetini İzmir'de sürdürdü
Dağa kaçırılan kızı için evlat nöbetini İzmir'de sürdürdü
39
Cem Yılmaz ile Serenay Sarıkaya Atina'da
Cem Yılmaz ile Serenay Sarıkaya Atina'da
54
İstanbul'da ulaşım zammı İmamoğlu'na soruldu
İstanbul'da ulaşım zammı İmamoğlu'na soruldu
224
Trump: Demokratlar 'Trump sendromu' yaşıyor
Trump: Demokratlar 'Trump sendromu' yaşıyor
21
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir