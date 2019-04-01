taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey local election results

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared victory in municipal elections. And yet, opposition party CHP won key cities such as İstanbul, Ankara and İzmir.

Haber Merkezi | 01.04.2019 - 13:23..
Here are the local election results:

ANKARA

Mansur Yavaş, the candidate of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has emerged as the winner of the March 31 local elections in Ankara, becoming the capital city’s new mayor.

İSTANBUL

CHP candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu became Istanbul metropolitan municipality mayor of Istanbul province with 4,159,650 votes.

İZMİR

CHP candidate Tunç Soyer is projected to comfortably win the election with 58.06 percent of the vote against AK Party's Nihat Zeybekci in İzmir province.

