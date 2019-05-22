taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1068
Euro
6.8277
Altın
1276.56
Borsa
84077.63
Gram Altın
250.805

Turkey lowers tariffs on some US goods by half

Duties levied on the US originating aforementioned products will be reduced from $521.2 million to $260.6 million.

AA | 22.05.2019 - 15:33..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey decided to reduce by half the additional duties levied on 22 products originating in the US in a reciprocal move, the trade minister said on Wednesday.

DECISION TO REDUCE BY HALF ON 22 PRODUCTS

The move came after the US government announced that it decreased tariffs on Turkish iron and steel imports to 25 percent from 50 percent last week.

"With this decision, duties levied on the US originating aforementioned products will be reduced from $521.2 million to $260.6 million," Ruhsar Pekcan said on Twitter.  The list of products includes rice, alcoholic beverages, cosmetic products, and some motor vehicles.

Turkey lowers tariffs on some US goods by half

Turkey keeps working on eradicating all obstacles to bilateral trade and achieving bilateral trade volume target, she added.

In February, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Donald Trump set a goal of $75 billion in bilateral trade.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yeni yasa çıkınca askerler terhis olacak

Yeni yasa çıkınca askerler terhis olacak

146
BMW'nin Mercedes'e gönderme yaptığı reklam

BMW'nin Mercedes'e gönderme yaptığı reklam

128
Davutoğlu: Konuşmaktan korkmayın

Davutoğlu: Konuşmaktan korkmayın

396
ABD'den Türkiye'ye S-400'lerin iptali için süre

ABD'den Türkiye'ye S-400'lerin iptali için süre

624
Gaziantep'te ve İstanbul'da art arda intiharlar

Gaziantep'te ve İstanbul'da art arda intiharlar

629
Ekrem İmamoğlu, belediyedeki araçları şikayet etti

Ekrem İmamoğlu, belediyedeki araçları şikayet etti

873
Askerliği uzatanlara sağlanacak imkanlar

Askerliği uzatanlara sağlanacak imkanlar

148
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir