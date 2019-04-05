taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey: Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks in Elazığ

Earthquake shakes countryside of eastern Elazığ province.

AA | 05.04.2019 - 10:19..
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattled eastern Turkey on Thursday, authorities said.

MAGNITUDE 5.2 EARTHQUAKE

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said in a statement that the earthquake struck the eastern Elazığ province at 8.31 a.m. (0531 GMT). The epicenter of the quake was the Sivrice district, the southern countryside of Elazığ, of 9.4 kilometers (5.84 miles) under the surface, AFAD added.

Turkey: Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks in Elazığ

It did not cause any death or injuries Elazığ’s Governor Cetin Oktay Kaldırım said. “We have sent rescue teams to the region in case of need,” he added.

