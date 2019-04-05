Turkey: Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks in Elazığ

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattled eastern Turkey on Thursday, authorities said.

MAGNITUDE 5.2 EARTHQUAKE

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said in a statement that the earthquake struck the eastern Elazığ province at 8.31 a.m. (0531 GMT). The epicenter of the quake was the Sivrice district, the southern countryside of Elazığ, of 9.4 kilometers (5.84 miles) under the surface, AFAD added.

It did not cause any death or injuries Elazığ’s Governor Cetin Oktay Kaldırım said. “We have sent rescue teams to the region in case of need,” he added.