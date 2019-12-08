taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7866
Euro
6.4017
Altın
1460.81
Borsa
108869.14
Gram Altın
271.801
Bitcoin
43034.66

Turkey meets basic needs of Syrians by fixing problems

Electricity was provided to the Tal Abyad countryside, and work is ongoing to provide it to Tal Abyad's centre and the Ras al-Ayn region, Turkish officials reported.

AA | 08.12.2019 - 16:57..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Power supply problems in an area of northern Syria recently liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists by a Turkish anti-terror operation are on the mend, said Turkey’s National Defense Ministry on Sunday.

TURKEY IS SOLVING PROBLEMS

Having largely cleared YPG/PKK elements from northern Syrian territories, the Turkish army has accelerated efforts to ensure stability in the region by meeting the basic needs of war-weary locals, including in rural areas of the city of Tal Abyad.

Turkey meets basic needs of Syrians by fixing problems

According to an official ministry statement, progress is being made to solve power-related problems. “Repairs began on the 22nd of November for the Mabruka electricity transformer station which feeds the south of the M4 highway and the Operation Peace Spring area,” said the statement.

Turkey meets basic needs of Syrians by fixing problems

It added: “After most of the repairs for the Mabruka electricity transformer station were completed, the provision of electricity from the Tishrin Damn to the Operation Peace Spring area was established after meetings that took place with Russian military officials in Ayn Isa."

Turkey meets basic needs of Syrians by fixing problems

The area’s water supply problems are also largely solved, as the Allouk Water Reservoir feeding Ras al-Ayn, Darbasiyah, and Hasakah was fully restored and measures were taken to ensure its full operational capacity, said the ministry.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Siz dürüstseniz bu ülke batmış

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Siz dürüstseniz bu ülke batmış

534
Davutoğlu: Herkesin mal varlığı araştırılsın

Davutoğlu: Herkesin mal varlığı araştırılsın

789
Ahmet Şık Cihangir'de meyhane açtı

Ahmet Şık Cihangir'de meyhane açtı

173
İzmir'e yeni bir Atatürk heykeli yapıldı

İzmir'e yeni bir Atatürk heykeli yapıldı

399
Ulaştırma Bakanlığı'nın Kanal İstanbul planı

Ulaştırma Bakanlığı'nın Kanal İstanbul planı

301
Taksisine binen genç kadına tecavüz etti

Taksisine binen genç kadına tecavüz etti

102
Onlarca sokak köpeğini kamyona doldurdular

Onlarca sokak köpeğini kamyona doldurdular

101
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir