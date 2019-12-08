Turkey meets basic needs of Syrians by fixing problems

Power supply problems in an area of northern Syria recently liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists by a Turkish anti-terror operation are on the mend, said Turkey’s National Defense Ministry on Sunday.

TURKEY IS SOLVING PROBLEMS

Having largely cleared YPG/PKK elements from northern Syrian territories, the Turkish army has accelerated efforts to ensure stability in the region by meeting the basic needs of war-weary locals, including in rural areas of the city of Tal Abyad.

According to an official ministry statement, progress is being made to solve power-related problems. “Repairs began on the 22nd of November for the Mabruka electricity transformer station which feeds the south of the M4 highway and the Operation Peace Spring area,” said the statement.

It added: “After most of the repairs for the Mabruka electricity transformer station were completed, the provision of electricity from the Tishrin Damn to the Operation Peace Spring area was established after meetings that took place with Russian military officials in Ayn Isa."





The area’s water supply problems are also largely solved, as the Allouk Water Reservoir feeding Ras al-Ayn, Darbasiyah, and Hasakah was fully restored and measures were taken to ensure its full operational capacity, said the ministry.