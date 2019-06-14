Turkey: Neraly 200 beaches Blue Flag certified in Antalya

The number of beaches awarded with the Blue Flag certification in Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya surpassed 200.

BLUE FLAG

The Blue Flag certification is an exclusive eco-label that is given to beaches and marinas after meeting the criteria set by Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), an independent non-profit organization. It is an international program implemented in 50 countries worldwide.

A beach located in the Muratpaşa district of Antalya met the standards in coordination with Foundation for Environmental Education in Turkey (TURCEV), the member of FEE which is responsible for the implementation of program in the country, bringing to total number to 203.