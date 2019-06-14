taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8782
Euro
6.6053
Altın
1348.13
Borsa
90453.01
Gram Altın
254.704

Turkey: Neraly 200 beaches Blue Flag certified in Antalya

According to the report, Blue Flag contributes to Turkish tourism with its international significance.

AA | 14.06.2019 - 17:41..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The number of beaches awarded with the Blue Flag certification in Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya surpassed 200.

BLUE FLAG

The Blue Flag certification is an exclusive eco-label that is given to beaches and marinas after meeting the criteria set by Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), an independent non-profit organization. It is an international program implemented in 50 countries worldwide.

Turkey: Neraly 200 beaches Blue Flag certified in Antalya

A beach located in the Muratpaşa district of Antalya met the standards in coordination with Foundation for Environmental Education in Turkey (TURCEV), the member of FEE which is responsible for the implementation of program in the country, bringing to total number to 203.

Turkey: Neraly 200 beaches Blue Flag certified in Antalya

Turkey: Neraly 200 beaches Blue Flag certified in Antalya

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD tanker saldırısının olduğu yere destoyer gönderiyor

ABD tanker saldırısının olduğu yere destoyer gönderiyor

213
Canlı yayında 'bunak' tartışması

Canlı yayında 'bunak' tartışması

244
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ Ferrari’sini satamadı

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ Ferrari’sini satamadı

147
Fikret Orman sevgilisiyle tatile çıktı

Fikret Orman sevgilisiyle tatile çıktı

87
Van'da elektrik dağıtım şirketi çalışanları rüşvet aldı

Van'da elektrik dağıtım şirketi çalışanları rüşvet aldı

130
Amerika ile İran yine birbirini suçladı

Amerika ile İran yine birbirini suçladı

176
Bursa'da 9 yaşındaki Baran'ın saçları gündem oldu

Bursa'da 9 yaşındaki Baran'ın saçları gündem oldu

140
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir