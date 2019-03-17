taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.44565
Euro
6.17
Altın
1302.32
Borsa
103304.05
Gram Altın
228.063

Turkey 'neutralizes' 12 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Security forces carry out anti-terror operations in northern Iraq.

AA | 17.03.2019 - 14:11..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A total of 12 PKK terrorists were neutralized during Saturday's airstrikes in northern Iraq, Turkish security sources said on Sunday.

"NEUTRALIZED"

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey 'neutralizes' 12 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey's National Defense Ministry said Saturday that six terrorists were neutralized, two Turkish soldiers were martyred and eight others wounded during anti-terror operations in northern Iraq.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU have been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Hacı Sabancı yeni halinden memnun

Hacı Sabancı yeni halinden memnun

48
Joe Biden, ABD başkanlık seçimlerine adaylığını açıkladı

Joe Biden, ABD başkanlık seçimlerine adaylığını açıkladı

20
Tekerlekli sandalyedeki eşini korurken şehit oldu

Tekerlekli sandalyedeki eşini korurken şehit oldu

73
Fransa'da yağmalama olaylarına polisler de karıştı

Fransa'da yağmalama olaylarına polisler de karıştı

55
Aşırı sağcı Yiannopoulos'a Yeni Zelanda yasağı

Aşırı sağcı Yiannopoulos'a Yeni Zelanda yasağı

37
Ahmet Ağaoğlu CAS yorgunu

Ahmet Ağaoğlu CAS yorgunu

64
Bursa'daki şantaj cinayetinde tahrik indirimi istendi

Bursa'daki şantaj cinayetinde tahrik indirimi istendi

43
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir