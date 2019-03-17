Turkey 'neutralizes' 12 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

A total of 12 PKK terrorists were neutralized during Saturday's airstrikes in northern Iraq, Turkish security sources said on Sunday.

"NEUTRALIZED"

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey's National Defense Ministry said Saturday that six terrorists were neutralized, two Turkish soldiers were martyred and eight others wounded during anti-terror operations in northern Iraq.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU have been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.