taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.752
Euro
6.297
Altın
1536.76
Borsa
99463
Gram Altın
283.84

Turkey offers support for the peace process in Colombia

Colombia and FARC reached a peace deal in November 2016, ending more than 50 years of conflict between the two sides.

AA | 03.09.2019 - 15:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey reiterated its support Monday for the peace process in Colombia following the recent rearmament announcement by the former top commander of the FARC.

"Turkey has welcomed the peace agreement signed in 2016 between Colombia Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), and since the beginning contributed to the peace process implemented under this agreement," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

"OUR SUPPORT FOR THE PEACE WILL CONTINUE"

Aksoy said he hopes the "dispute" between Colombia and the FARC will be resolved in accordance with the peace agreement. "Our support for the peace process in Colombia will continue," he added.

Turkey offers support for the peace process in Colombia

Ivan Marquez, the former second in command of the FARC, announced last week the rebel group's rearmament in a video message. Marquez, whose whereabouts have been unknown for more than a year, resurfaced in the video in front of 20 armed former guerrillas to announce the "beginning of the new stage of armed struggle."

Marquez went missing last year after his nephew was arrested for drug-trafficking, while Santrich is currently a fugitive following his failure to appear for questioning in a US drug-trafficking case.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ağustos ayı enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

Ağustos ayı enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

307
Belçika’daki Türk düğününde havaya ateş açıldı

Belçika’daki Türk düğününde havaya ateş açıldı

378
Göbeklitepe'de giriş ücretine zam geldi

Göbeklitepe'de giriş ücretine zam geldi

245
Tutma garantili kupon dolandırıcıları

Tutma garantili kupon dolandırıcıları

152
Kolombiya'da barış 2 yıl sürdü: FARC silahlandı

Kolombiya'da barış 2 yıl sürdü: FARC silahlandı

79
Rusların tatil tercihi Türkiye

Rusların tatil tercihi Türkiye

95
Kızları Aydın Doğan'ın medyaya geri dönmesini istiyor

Kızları Aydın Doğan'ın medyaya geri dönmesini istiyor

118
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir