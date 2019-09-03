Turkey offers support for the peace process in Colombia

Turkey reiterated its support Monday for the peace process in Colombia following the recent rearmament announcement by the former top commander of the FARC.

"Turkey has welcomed the peace agreement signed in 2016 between Colombia Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), and since the beginning contributed to the peace process implemented under this agreement," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

"OUR SUPPORT FOR THE PEACE WILL CONTINUE"

Aksoy said he hopes the "dispute" between Colombia and the FARC will be resolved in accordance with the peace agreement. "Our support for the peace process in Colombia will continue," he added.

Ivan Marquez, the former second in command of the FARC, announced last week the rebel group's rearmament in a video message. Marquez, whose whereabouts have been unknown for more than a year, resurfaced in the video in front of 20 armed former guerrillas to announce the "beginning of the new stage of armed struggle."

Marquez went missing last year after his nephew was arrested for drug-trafficking, while Santrich is currently a fugitive following his failure to appear for questioning in a US drug-trafficking case.