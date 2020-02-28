Turkey opens borders with EU after regime attack in Idlib

Irregular migrants planning to cross into Greece on Friday flocked to northwestern Turkey following an airstrike by forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

Drone footage shows migrants walking by holding their babies.

MIGRANT INFLUX CAUSED PANIC IN GREECE

On Thursday's attack at least 33 Turkish soldiers have been martyred and tens of others injured.

After the attack migrants, started to make their way by walking and via train and bus to the province of Edirne which borders Greece.

After Turkey’s decision, several media outlets in Greece reported the country's panic due to the migrant influx.