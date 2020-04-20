taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9349
Euro
7.5288
Altın
1683.86
Borsa
98651.47
Gram Altın
375.527
Bitcoin
49005.29

Turkey opens giant hospital in fight against coronavirus

President Erdoğan, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank attend the opening ceremony of Istanbul's new Basaksehir City Hospital

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Turkey opens giant hospital in fight against coronavirus

President Erdoğan inaugurated on Monday a giant city hospital in Istanbul as the country intensifies fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

HOSPITAL HAS 2,686 BEDS

"Turkey, standing on its own two feet, is demonstrating its power at a time when international organizations are losing their meaning," he said. Erdoğan also said Turkey will produce 5,000 medical ventilators to fight the novel coronavirus by the end of May.

Turkey opens giant hospital in fight against coronavirus

“While world is facing difficulties, Turkey has successfully overcome hurdles to [making] medical ventilators,” Erdoğan added.

Also speaking at the event, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at the new facility, built to fight coronavirus: "Just as all city hospitals in Turkey, all the beds at Basaksehir City Hospital – 2,686 beds – have intensive care equipment, and all can be used for intensive care when necessary.”

Turkey opens giant hospital in fight against coronavirus WATCH

Saying that some of the tested ventilators were delivered to the Health Ministry on Monday, Mustafa Varank, technology and industry minister, added: "Hopefully, 5,000 devices will be produced by the end of May." While the novel coronavirus pandemic has incapacitated many developed countries, Turkey is still standing tall, he stressed.

Turkey opens giant hospital in fight against coronavirus

Ventilators are nearly impossible to buy, he said, adding: "That's why we took action at the very beginning of the process to produce these devices using our own means."

Turkey opens giant hospital in fight against coronavirus

A Turkish technology enterprise, BIOSYS, developed the device, and after the pandemic hit, Turkish firms launched a mobilization to start mass production of the device, he said.

Turkey opens giant hospital in fight against coronavirus

He added that dozens of Turkish engineers worked hard and managed to set up mass production of the first indigenous intensive care ventilator in just 14 days.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Coronavirus death toll rises to 5,209 in Iran
According to the country's health ministry, more than 1,294 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, national tally soars past 83,000.
Spain registers drop in daily coronavirus deaths
Over the weekend, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that he will ask Parliament to extend Spain’s state of emergency through May 9.
UK to start using blood plasma for treatment
Patients in Turkey are being received convalescent plasma therapy since the beginning of the outbreak.
Russia's coronavirus cases over 47,000
According to the country's emergency team, almost half of new cases are asymptomatic.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul'da mangal sevdası çatıya çıkardı
İstanbul'da mangal sevdası çatıya çıkardı
186
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı gündemde
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı gündemde
214
İzmir’de bir saadet zinciri krizi daha yaşandı
İzmir’de bir saadet zinciri krizi daha yaşandı
369
New York Belediye Başkanı'ndan, Trump'a: Ölelim mi istersin
New York Belediye Başkanı'ndan, Trump'a: Ölelim mi istersin
78
Sokağa çıkma yasağı sonrası açılan marketlere ceza
Sokağa çıkma yasağı sonrası açılan marketlere ceza
161
Yeşilova Belediye Başkanı Şenel'e silahlı saldırı
Yeşilova Belediye Başkanı Şenel'e silahlı saldırı
194
Sokağa çıkma yasağı bitti
Sokağa çıkma yasağı bitti
201
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir