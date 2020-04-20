President Erdoğan inaugurated on Monday a giant city hospital in Istanbul as the country intensifies fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

HOSPITAL HAS 2,686 BEDS

"Turkey, standing on its own two feet, is demonstrating its power at a time when international organizations are losing their meaning," he said. Erdoğan also said Turkey will produce 5,000 medical ventilators to fight the novel coronavirus by the end of May.

“While world is facing difficulties, Turkey has successfully overcome hurdles to [making] medical ventilators,” Erdoğan added.

Also speaking at the event, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at the new facility, built to fight coronavirus: "Just as all city hospitals in Turkey, all the beds at Basaksehir City Hospital – 2,686 beds – have intensive care equipment, and all can be used for intensive care when necessary.”

Turkey opens giant hospital in fight against coronavirus WATCH



Saying that some of the tested ventilators were delivered to the Health Ministry on Monday, Mustafa Varank, technology and industry minister, added: "Hopefully, 5,000 devices will be produced by the end of May." While the novel coronavirus pandemic has incapacitated many developed countries, Turkey is still standing tall, he stressed.

Ventilators are nearly impossible to buy, he said, adding: "That's why we took action at the very beginning of the process to produce these devices using our own means."





A Turkish technology enterprise, BIOSYS, developed the device, and after the pandemic hit, Turkish firms launched a mobilization to start mass production of the device, he said.

He added that dozens of Turkish engineers worked hard and managed to set up mass production of the first indigenous intensive care ventilator in just 14 days.