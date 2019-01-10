Turkey: Over $201B of int'l investment in past 16 years

International investment in Turkey amounted to over $201B in the past 16 years and the country remains attractive to foreign investment, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

HIGHER NUMBERS ON EXPORTING

Addressing an Independent Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD) meeting in capital Ankara, Erdoğan said Turkey is currently the 13th-largest economy based on purchasing power parity (PPP).

"We hope that the country will rank as the 12th-largest economy based on PPP by end of the year [2019]," he said. "Turkey's exports were $168.1 billion in 2018," he added.

Erdoğan's Justice and Development (AK) Party has been ruling the country for over 16 years.