Turkey: Panama-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast

A Panama-flagged ship sank off the coast of Samsun province in Turkey’s Black Sea on Monday, officials said.

According to an Interior Ministry statement, seven crew were rescued while another 2 were found dead when the Turkish coast guard started a search and rescue activity after receiving a distress call on the sinking of a ship off 77 nautical miles of northern Samsun province.

A total of 13 crew were aboard the ship, according to the Samsun governor’s office.

Moments of crew rescued from sinking ship WATCH

The search and rescue activity is ongoing with four helicopters, one plane, two coastal guard boats, one rescue ship, and one towing boat, the statement added.