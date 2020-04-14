taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7918
Euro
7.4249
Altın
1712.37
Borsa
97835.81
Gram Altın
373.741
Bitcoin
46786.2

Turkey passes penal reform law amid the outbreak

The reform will enable home confinement for some inmates over 65, women who have children aged six and under and sick prisoners who cannot take care of themselves.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey passes penal reform law amid the outbreak

Turkey's parliament ratified a penal reform bill early Tuesday aimed at reducing the sentences of thousands of prisoners, paving the way for their release in a bid to ease overcrowding and protect them from the coronavirus.

SEX CRIMES WERE EXCLUDED FROM THE REFORM

The bill was supported by 279 lawmakers in the 600-seat chamber while 51 voted against it.

Sex crimes that offend the public's conscience as well as drug crimes, first degree murder, crimes of violence against women and terrorist crimes were excluded from the reform.

Turkey passes penal reform law amid the outbreak

But it will toughen sentences on those who organize criminal groups for the purpose of monetary profit. The reform will also bring measures for inmates with communicable diseases.

The measures will roughly double the number of beneficiaries of alternative penal arrangements from about 45,000 to 90,000 in home confinement due to such illnesses.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes Turkey's Istanbul
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Authority announced that the quake struck at 2.56 a.m. local time.
Turkey’s deaths toll at 1,296 in coronanavirus outbreak
Health Minister announced that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country reaches 61,049.
Coronavirus cases confirmed in Turkey’s open prisons
Turkish Justice Minister announced that 3 prisoners died due to the disease.
Turkish interior minister to continue his duty
Süleyman Soylu said that he assumed higher responsibility to repair the situation after President Erdoğan has rejected his resignation.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İnfaz Yasası TBMM'den geçti
İnfaz Yasası TBMM'den geçti
829
İstanbul'da 4.1 büyüklüğünde deprem
İstanbul'da 4.1 büyüklüğünde deprem
247
Prof. Ceyhan: Toplum içinde tespit edilmemiş vakalar var
Prof. Ceyhan: Toplum içinde tespit edilmemiş vakalar var
204
Haydar Baş, koronavirüsten hayatını kaybetti
Haydar Baş, koronavirüsten hayatını kaybetti
190
Yasmin Erbil'den karantina dansı
Yasmin Erbil'den karantina dansı
98
Bilim insanları: Sıcak havalar, koronavirüsü etkilemiyor
Bilim insanları: Sıcak havalar, koronavirüsü etkilemiyor
81
Devlet Bahçeli TBMM’de
Devlet Bahçeli TBMM’de
72
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir