Turkey passes penal reform law amid the outbreak

Turkey's parliament ratified a penal reform bill early Tuesday aimed at reducing the sentences of thousands of prisoners, paving the way for their release in a bid to ease overcrowding and protect them from the coronavirus.

SEX CRIMES WERE EXCLUDED FROM THE REFORM

The bill was supported by 279 lawmakers in the 600-seat chamber while 51 voted against it.

Sex crimes that offend the public's conscience as well as drug crimes, first degree murder, crimes of violence against women and terrorist crimes were excluded from the reform.

But it will toughen sentences on those who organize criminal groups for the purpose of monetary profit. The reform will also bring measures for inmates with communicable diseases.

The measures will roughly double the number of beneficiaries of alternative penal arrangements from about 45,000 to 90,000 in home confinement due to such illnesses.