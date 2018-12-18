Turkey, Philippines sign deal for defense cooperation

Turkey and the Philippines signed a deal for defense cooperation in the Philippine capital on Tuesday.

ATAKS WILL SENT TO PHILIPPINES

The deal -- a memorandum of understanding -- was signed by Ismail Demir, the head of Turkey's Defense Industries Presidency, and Delfin Lorenzana, the Defense Secretary of the Philippines, in Manila.

Currently selling guns, ammo and night-vision glasses to the Philippines, Turkey now has Atak -- its indigenous battle helicopter--, unmanned aircraft and vessels on its agenda to sell to the Philippines, Demir told Anadolu Agency.

Aerial and offshore platforms, tanks, armored cars modernization, and shooting platforms are also on the table, he noted.

"Cooperation in technology and local talent development are key to the bilateral relations with the Philippines,” Demir said.