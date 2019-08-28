taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8005
Euro
6.4472
Altın
1544.92
Borsa
95977.71
Gram Altın
287.903

Turkey plans to cooperate with Russia on aviation

President Erdoğan and Russian President Putin held a meeting to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments in Moscow.

AA | 28.08.2019 - 13:56..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Russian and Turkish officials will discuss cooperation on aviation engines and electronic warfare systems, a Russian official said on Wednesday.

COOPERATION ON SEVERAL FIELDS

Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, told reporters: "We will hold a dialogue on aviation and engines [with Turkey]. We also have ideas for cooperation in the field of electronic warfare." His remarks came on the sidelines of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019 in Moscow.

Turkey plans to cooperate with Russia on aviation

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced latest achievements of the Russian aviation and space industry to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Turkey plans to cooperate with Russia on aviation

Putin showed Erdoğan Su-57 fighter jet at the air show, the last generation Russian stealth aircraft. The leaders also examined Su-35 fighter jets, Ka-52 military helicopter and Mi-38 transport helicopter.

At the news conference, following the meeting, Putin and Erdoğan said that they discussed possibilities of cooperation and joint production in aviation and electronic warfare industries.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Alışveriş yapmak için hastaları bekleten memur

Alışveriş yapmak için hastaları bekleten memur

512
Macron: Batı hegemonyasının sonu geldi

Macron: Batı hegemonyasının sonu geldi

127
Sultangazi'de makas atan otomobil kazaya neden oldu

Sultangazi'de makas atan otomobil kazaya neden oldu

255
Erdoğan ile Putin arasında helikopter pazarlığı

Erdoğan ile Putin arasında helikopter pazarlığı

178
Beşiktaş Fernandes'le anlaştı

Beşiktaş Fernandes'le anlaştı

85
Seda Türkmen ve Bora Akkaş boşanıyor

Seda Türkmen ve Bora Akkaş boşanıyor

40
THK: Geçmişten gelen 1.4 milyar TL borcumuz var

THK: Geçmişten gelen 1.4 milyar TL borcumuz var

287
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir