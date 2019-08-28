Turkey plans to cooperate with Russia on aviation

Russian and Turkish officials will discuss cooperation on aviation engines and electronic warfare systems, a Russian official said on Wednesday.

COOPERATION ON SEVERAL FIELDS

Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, told reporters: "We will hold a dialogue on aviation and engines [with Turkey]. We also have ideas for cooperation in the field of electronic warfare." His remarks came on the sidelines of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019 in Moscow.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced latest achievements of the Russian aviation and space industry to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Putin showed Erdoğan Su-57 fighter jet at the air show, the last generation Russian stealth aircraft. The leaders also examined Su-35 fighter jets, Ka-52 military helicopter and Mi-38 transport helicopter.

At the news conference, following the meeting, Putin and Erdoğan said that they discussed possibilities of cooperation and joint production in aviation and electronic warfare industries.