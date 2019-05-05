'Turkey plays key role in Afghan peacemaking process'

Turkey has a fundamental role in Afghanistan’s peacemaking and stability process, an Afghan official said Saturday.

“Turkey, which has historic and friendly relations with Afghanistan, plays fundamental role in providing peacemaking and stability in the country,” Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview.

Abdullah stressed Turkey’s effort to improve relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan and said: "Turkey clearly has economical and political power as it acts as a bridge between Asia and Europe." “In this context, Turkey can be effective to provide more coordination at regional level.”

Abdullah said the main reason of migration waves from Afghanistan is the ongoing war, and added: ''We have created cooperation mechanisms involving immigrants with the United Nations, Turkey and neighboring countries.”