Turkey produced 84 percent of its electricity from domestic resources

Turkey produced 84 percent of its electricity from domestic and renewables resources on Monday, May 6, according to statistics from Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

COAL PLANTS CONTRIBUTED TO ELECTRICITY GENERATION

The statistical data showed that the country produced a total 731,69 million kilowatt-hours of electricity on Monday.

From this total, hydro plants constituted the largest percentage of 48 percent or 350,39 million kilowatt-hours.

Local coal plants contributed 18,38 percent to electricity generation, wind plants powered 12 percent, and natural gas power plants added 9 percent, while 7 percent consisted of imported coal.

The remaining 5,62 percent was generated from geothermal, fuel oil and biogas plants.