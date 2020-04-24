taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9686
Euro
7.5221
Altın
1733
Borsa
99429.95
Gram Altın
388.768
Bitcoin
52332.1

Turkey produces domestic ventilators

Working hard, Turkish engineers managed to set up mass production of the first indigenous intensive care ventilator in just 14 days.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Turkey produces domestic ventilators

Domestic medical ventilators made by four Turkish companies are getting rave reviews from doctors and are a better buy than imported models, according to a top advisor on the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Sema Kultufan Turan, a member of the board advising Turkey’s Health Ministry on the outbreak, touted the quality of the historic model.

"THE VENTILATOR CAN OFFER MANY DIFFERENT OXYGEN TREATMENT OPTIONS"

The ventilators are crucially important to help coronavirus patients with serious respiratory problems, she said. “We have sufficient medical ventilators in hospitals which give high-quality service. In that, we are different from other countries,” said Turan. “We have seen that our domestically produced medical ventilator can compete with those imported ones, and can even do so better.” she added.

Turkey produces domestic ventilators

Turan said the device developed by Turkish firms Arcelik, Aselsan, Baykar, and Biosys is offered at a much better price than imported models. “I believe it’s quite important to produce such a product,” she said, adding: “Our ventilator can become much better than others with some additional software.”

Turkey produces domestic ventilators

“Patient-ventilator compatibility is really perfect. It’s a ventilator that can offer many different treatments and oxygen treatment options. It was a historic moment for us when we first used the ventilator on a patient. We also saw how successful the ventilator was,” she stressed.

Turkish tech firm Biosys developed the device, and after the pandemic hit, Turkish firms launched a mobilization to start mass production with the coordination of the Technology and Industry Ministry.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey slams EU on Mediterranean drilling
Turkish spokesman reaffirmed that Turkey will continue to protect not only its rights but also Turkish Cypriots' rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Turkish forces destroy terror targets in northern Iraq
In a statement released by the Turkish Defense Ministry, it’s been said that air anti-terror operation was carried out in the Gara region.
Turkey to resume industrial goods exports to China
The world's second-biggest, the Chinese economy shrank 6.8 percent in the first quarter this year, according to official data last week.
Istanbul’s most famous tourism destination limits visits
Princes Islands will suspend entrance and exits for a week starting Sunday.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Dünyanın dört bir yanından sahur ve iftar saatleri
Dünyanın dört bir yanından sahur ve iftar saatleri
286
Bakan Koca'dan korona ile mücadelede İstanbul itirafı
Bakan Koca'dan korona ile mücadelede İstanbul itirafı
126
Meral Akşener'e FETÖ'cü olup olmadığı soruldu
Meral Akşener'e FETÖ'cü olup olmadığı soruldu
658
İran Ramazan'a bir gün geç başlayacak
İran Ramazan'a bir gün geç başlayacak
256
Karadeniz usulü 'Survivor' hastanede bitti
Karadeniz usulü 'Survivor' hastanede bitti
167
İngiltere korona aşısını insanlar üzerinde denedi
İngiltere korona aşısını insanlar üzerinde denedi
90
Macron: Çözüm bulamazsak Avrupa çöker
Macron: Çözüm bulamazsak Avrupa çöker
135
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir