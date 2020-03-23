taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey quarantines over 11,000 returnees from abroad

The quarantined people will be closely monitored for symptoms of coronavirus.

AA | 23.03.2020 - 14:11..
More than 11,000 people who arrived in Turkey from abroad have been quarantined in 36 dormitories across 23 provinces, the country’s youth and sports minister said Monday.

DORMITORIES HOSTS QUARANTINED PEOPLE

In a tweet, Mehmet Kasapoglu said: "Our dormitories, which have been home to brilliant children of our country, are now hosting our guests from abroad."

Giving further details, he said Istanbul is currently hosting 1,955 people, Ankara 3,058, Konya 2,180, Kocaeli 891 and Isparta 586..

Turkey has upped its measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic by banning public gatherings, closing schools and restaurants, and encouraging people to self-isolate.

So far, 30 people have died of the virus in Turkey, with 1,236 cases confirmed.

