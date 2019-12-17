taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.853
Euro
6.5263
Altın
1477.46
Borsa
111125.51
Gram Altın
277.937
Bitcoin
40519.28

Turkey ranks 16th among world's most powerful countries

Ranking of the most powerful countries in the world in terms of population and economy.

Haber Merkezi | 17.12.2019 - 09:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

US News magazine announced the results of the research. According to the report prepared by the BAV Group and University of Pennsylvania experts, the USA ranked as the most powerful country as predicted.

US RANKED FIRST

The United States, which is perceived to be the most powerful country, has the world's largest economy and biggest military budget. Russia and China, the next two countries perceived to be the most powerful, are among the world's top four military spenders.

Turkey was cited as the 16th country on the list.

Top 20 countries included:

1.United States

2.Russia

3.China

4.Germany

5.United Kingdom

6.France

7.Japan

8.Israel

9.Saudi Arabia

10.South Korea

11.United Arab Emirates

12.Canada

13.Iran

14.Switzerland

15.Australia

16.Turkey

17.India

18.Italy

19.Iraq

20.Singapore

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Türkiye dünyanın güçlü ülkeler listesinde 16'ncı sırada

Türkiye dünyanın güçlü ülkeler listesinde 16'ncı sırada

118
BAE Türkiye'ye karşı yaptırımlar için lobicilik yaptığı bildirildi

BAE Türkiye'ye karşı yaptırımlar için lobicilik yaptığı bildirildi

42
Nepalli genç kız sosyal medya aracılığıyla yardım istedi

Nepalli genç kız sosyal medya aracılığıyla yardım istedi

17
Eski okulu onarıp anaokuluna dönüştürdü

Eski okulu onarıp anaokuluna dönüştürdü

21
Kadınlar 2. Ligi'nde ortalık karıştı

Kadınlar 2. Ligi'nde ortalık karıştı

5
İtalya'daki ırkçılık karşıtı afişler tepki topladı

İtalya'daki ırkçılık karşıtı afişler tepki topladı

4
Zonguldak'ta Roma dönemine ait sütunlar ele geçirildi

Zonguldak'ta Roma dönemine ait sütunlar ele geçirildi

10
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir