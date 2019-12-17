Turkey ranks 16th among world's most powerful countries

US News magazine announced the results of the research. According to the report prepared by the BAV Group and University of Pennsylvania experts, the USA ranked as the most powerful country as predicted.
US RANKED FIRST
The United States, which is perceived to be the most powerful country, has the world's largest economy and biggest military budget. Russia and China, the next two countries perceived to be the most powerful, are among the world's top four military spenders.
Turkey was cited as the 16th country on the list.
Top 20 countries included:
1.United States
2.Russia
3.China
4.Germany
5.United Kingdom
6.France
7.Japan
8.Israel
9.Saudi Arabia
10.South Korea
11.United Arab Emirates
12.Canada
13.Iran
14.Switzerland
15.Australia
16.Turkey
17.India
18.Italy
19.Iraq
20.Singapore