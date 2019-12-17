Turkey ranks 16th among world's most powerful countries

US News magazine announced the results of the research. According to the report prepared by the BAV Group and University of Pennsylvania experts, the USA ranked as the most powerful country as predicted.

US RANKED FIRST

The United States, which is perceived to be the most powerful country, has the world's largest economy and biggest military budget. Russia and China, the next two countries perceived to be the most powerful, are among the world's top four military spenders.

Turkey was cited as the 16th country on the list.

Top 20 countries included:

1.United States

2.Russia

3.China

4.Germany

5.United Kingdom

6.France

7.Japan

8.Israel

9.Saudi Arabia

10.South Korea

11.United Arab Emirates

12.Canada

13.Iran

14.Switzerland

15.Australia

16.Turkey

17.India

18.Italy

19.Iraq

20.Singapore